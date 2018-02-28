Continuous Inishowen water outages branded ‘unacceptable’

It’s been claimed that numerous water outages in Inishowen is resulting in residents having an unacceptable supply.

There have been on-going concerns on the peninsula over the water supply, with regular reports of water bursts.

Irish Water has confirmed that work is due to take place on pipes catering to Mindoran and Cloontagh – an area which has experienced a high level of water disruption.

Cllr. Albert Doherty while this is a step in the right direction, much more needs to be done to address the wider issues on the peninsula: