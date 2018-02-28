All matches called off in SSE Airtricity League

Storm Emma has begun sinking her teeth into the world of sport.

This weekend’s SSE Airtricity League programme has been postponed en masse, among them Derry City’s and Finn Harps first home games of the season.

All five Premier Division matches have been re-fixed for Bank Holiday Monday, March 19th.

Derry City were due to play Dundalk in their first game at the new Brandywell Stadium.

The First Division meetings of Athlone and Cabinteely, and Wexford and UCD have also been re-arranged for that date.

With details of the other three games at Cobh, Finn Harps and Shelbourne to be confirmed at a later date.

Harps have yet to kick a ball in the First Division, last weeks game at Drogheda was postponed due to a lighting issue and now the bad weather has forced the cancellation of their first home game of the year against Longford.