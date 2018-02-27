Working fire alarm saves Buncrana family from tumble dryer fire

A working fire alarm has resulted in a Donegal family having a lucky escape after their tumble drier went on fire at the weekend.

The incident happened in a house in Buncrana in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The family of four were alerted to the fire downstairs after their smoke alarm went off and they managed to get out of the house unharmed.

A fire appliance attended the scene however the house has been extensively damaged.

Mother ‘Dawn’ spoke on the Nine Til Noon show earlier praising the fire service for their speedy response and for saving their pet: