Strabane residents living in fear over increase in anti-social behaviour

There’s growing concern over an increase in reports of residents in Strabane being tormented in their own homes over the past month.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle has been speaking out following reports of young people pelting homes with eggs, muck and stones and hurling verbal abuse at local residents.

As recently as Sunday night last, a woman was driving through Ballycolman Avenue with a young child when a crash barrier was thrown in front of her car.

When she got out of the vehicle to investigate, a group of young teenagers threw muck and stones at her, the mother and child were left in a very distressed state.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle says people are effectively living in fear: