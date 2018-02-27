Rural burglaries on the rise due to low Garda numbers – Cope

A Donegal Deputy believes those responsible for the recent burglary of the Lettermacaward Post Office and shop are capitalising on the low number of Gardai serving the county.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the growing menace of rural robberies needs to be eliminated and this can only be done through vigilance from the public.

A quantity of cigarettes and a sum of money were stolen from the premises in Lettermacaward during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Deputy Gallagher is calling again for an increase in Garda numbers for Donegal: