Plans to reduce opening hours of Donegal Garda Station criticised

Plans to reduce the opening hours of the Donegal Town Garda Station has been heavily criticised.

The station is currently open to the public on a 24 hour basis however, the Superintendent plans to reduce opening hours.

If the proposed plans are sanctioned the station would open from 10am to 2pm and 8pm to 10pm – Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 1pm on Sunday.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says more investment needs to be made to ensure Garda stations in the county are adequately resourced to enable the station to function: