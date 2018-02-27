North West represented in GAA Central Committee Appointments

GAA President John Horan has appointed Chairpersons to the GAA’s Central Committees for 2018-2021, with the North West well represented in these appointments.

From Tyrone, Ciaran McLaughlin has been appointed chairperson of Games Development, Seamus Woods is chairperson of the Post Primary Schools Council and Adrian O’Kane is the Code of Best Practice and Conduct Appeals Panel chairperson.

The Donegal representatives are Sean Dunnion, who is now chairperson of the IT committee and Niall Eskrine chairs the World GAA Committee.

Derry’s David Hassan will head the Standing Committee on Playing Rules.