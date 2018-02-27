Minister urged to consider landowners rights ahead of Greenway projects

The IFA have called on Transport Minister Shane Ross to immediately commence consultations with farmers and landowners affected by greenways.

The North West Green Way Network was officailly launched yesterday and will see the development of new cross-border greenway projects between Donegal, Derry and Strabane.

IFA Environment Chairman, Thomas Cooney says the IFA recognises the tourism and economic benefit these greenways will have for rural areas but says the rights of landowners impacted by the proposed greenways in Donegal and across the country must be safeguarded.

Mr Cooney says Minister Ross must ensure a code of practice is put in place to protect landowners before the projects commence: