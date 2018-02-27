Man suffers burns following gas explosion at his home in Raphoe

A man in his 60s suffered burns following a gas explosion at his home in Raphoe this morning.

Just before 8:55am the alarm was raised following the explosion in the kitchen of the 2 storey semi-detached property in the Gartaquigley area of the town.

At 8:53am the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call to a gas explosion at the property in Raphoe.

The Donegal Fire Service along with two appliances from Strabane attended the scene and isolated gas and electricity supplies.

A man in his 60s was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel for burns and then taken to hospital.

While a woman was treated at the scene for shock.