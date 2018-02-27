Irish book ‘Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling’ getting big screen treatment

The best-selling Irish novel Oh My God, What A Complete Aisling is being made into a film.

Element Pictures, the production company behind acclaimed films such as Room and The Lobster, announced on Monday that they have acquired the film rights to the hugely popular book, which was written by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen.

The debut novel was released in September last year and became the number one bestselling adult fiction title in the country for 2017.

The character of Aisling, a country girl living in Dublin, grew from a Facebook page created by the authors in 2008 that now has over 48,000 followers.

The book follows Aisling’s journey from living at home in Ballygobbard to the Big Smoke, as she moves to uber-trendy Portobello in Dublin along with her friend Sadhbh from HR and the mysterious Elaine.

McLysaght and Breen, who are on board to write the screenplay for the film adaptation, said of the news: “We are so delighted to be working with Element Pictures to bring Aisling to the big screen. Imagine! Aisling on the big screen!

“We’ve known this character for ten years so to be given the opportunity to take her from the pages of our beloved book and transform her into a walking, talking, caring (and judging, let’s be honest) girl in front of a camera is beyond our wildest dreams. We can’t wait to start!”

Element Pictures producer Rory Gilmartin, who will produce along with Ed Guiney, commented: “We couldn’t be more excited at the thought of working with Emer & Sarah to bring Aisling into cinemas.

“The huge success of this debut book is a testament to the strength of their writing – so funny and yet so full of heart.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among those tweeting about the news, saying he’s “delighted to see it being made into a film”.