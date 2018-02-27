Ireland officially in the grip of a big freeze

The country’s in the grip of a big freeze, with a Status Orange Snow-Ice warning coming into effect for many eastern counties this afternoon.

Snowfall of up to 6 centimetres is expected in some areas.

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads due to the icy conditions.

The arrival of the so-called Beast from the East has led to panic buying, as people try to stock up on the basics.

The worst of the weather’s not due until Thursday when Storm Emma could bring blizzard conditions.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says people should pay heed to the weather warnings: