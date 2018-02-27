Heather Locklear arrested over domestic violence claims

Melrose Place and Dynasty star Heather Locklear has been arrested for alleged domestic violence and fighting with sheriff’s officers at her California home, authorities have said.

Ventura County sheriff’s Captain Garo Kuredjian said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury which makes the offence a felony, Mr Kuredjian said.

Locklear played Sammy Jo Carrington on Dynasty between 1981 and 1989

He did not know details of the injury, but said the man declined treatment.

Locklear, 56, was also allegedly uncooperative with the officers and became combative.

“She was kicking at and pushing our deputies,” he said.

The actress was also arrested on three misdemeanour counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Locklear claimed to have been injured before officers arrived and was taken to a hospital and cleared medically before being booked into county jail.

She was released on $20,000 bail and is due in court on March 13.

