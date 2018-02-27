Georgie Kelly and UCD wrap up Colleges double

UCD won their seventh RUSTLERS Colleges and Universities Premier Division title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over UCC at a snowy Home Farm.

Donegal’s Georgie Kelly played the full game helping his side to completed the CUFL and Collingwood Cup double for the third time after successes in 2007 and 2010.

Kelly almost had UCD one up in the second half. Yousef Mahdy danced through a number of challenges and squared it to the Inishowen man but last year’s SSE Airtricity First Division top goalscorer could not guide the ball past the UCC Keeper.

Moments later, Jason McClelland’s right-footed strike with 22 minutes remaining proved to be the difference between the two sides.