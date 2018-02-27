GAA back David Gough in Eoin Doyle sending off

The fall out from the ‘mouth guard’ controversy during Donegal’s win over Kildare in Ballyshannon on Sunday continues

The GAA’s Games Administration and National Match officials Manager, Pat Doherty, has had his say on the matter. He said Referees are not obliged to stop play so that players can leave the field of play to fit new mouth guards.

His clarification comes in the wake of stinging criticism of Sunday’s match referee David Gough from Kildare manager Cian O’Neill.

The Meath official controversially sent off Kildare captain Eoin Doyle by showing him two yellow cards, the second one issued when the player stopped on his way to the sideline to gather a kick-out from his goalkeeper.

Cian O’Neill has claimed the match should have been stopped by the referee so that everyone could know what was happening, just like a blood substitution or black card.

However Pat Doherty said “this wasn’t the case, the referee didn’t have to stop the game, and said it’s the same in the case of injuries, play continues unless a player suffers a head injury”.