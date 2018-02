Derry City took their first points of their 2018 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign on Wednesday night beating Bohemians 1-0 at Dalymount Park in Dublin.

The games only goal came just after the hour mark through Ronan Curtis.

Oisin Langan was at Dalymount for Highland Radio Sport….

In the other game, Dundalk beat Limerick by 8 goals to nil, Former Derry man Michael Duffy scored two while Patrick Hoban also had a brace.

Just like Derry, it was Dundalks first win.