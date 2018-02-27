Derry City look for first win in Dublin

Derry City will look to end a run of back-to-back defeats when they travel to Dalymount to face unbeaten Bohemians tonight.

The Candystrips are bottom of the table after the opening two games and could do with a good result.

Derry will be lacking in defenders tonight as Armin Aganovic, Conor McDermott and Gavin Peers miss the trip to Dublin due to injury, Forward John Cofie is also ruled out.

Chris Turner and Niall Logue could make their debuts at Dalymount.

Bohemians, who have drawn one and won one are expected to recall Keith Ward and Kevin Devaney after injury.

Kick Off in Dublin is 7.45pm.

At the same time, Dundalk are another side awaiting their first win of the campaign, and Stephen Kenny’s side welcome Limerick to Oriel Park this evening.

On Monday night, Cork City continued their winning start to the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season

A Graham Cummins hat-trick eased John Caulfield’s side to a 4-1 win away to Sligo Rovers.

The hosts ended that game with ten men following the dismissal of Rhys McCabe.

Ramelton’s Barry McNamee once again started in midfield for Cork.

Shamrock Rovers picked up a first win of the season and in emphatic style with a 6-0 win over Bray Wanderers in Tallaght.

Brandon Miele bagged a brace for the Hoops in that one.

While Waterford are up to second in the embryonic table courtesy of a 2-nil win at home to St. Pat’s.