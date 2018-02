There are calls on the Council to make extra gritting resources available for areas in rural Donegal which are not on the current winter gritting routes.

In a recent statement, the local authority have said that it’s not feasible to grit 100% of the road network with the resources available.

As an alternative, Cllr Adrian Glackin has suggested that a grit supply be made available on roads and lanes in rural areas where requested.

He says it’s important to be proactive instead of reactive: