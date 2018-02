Coláiste Ailigh were 5 point winners in the Ulster Schools O’Doherty Cup Final today at the Garvaghey 4G pitch.

3-12 v 2-10 was the final score in favour of the Letterkenny side, who led their Monaghan opposition by 0-10 v 0-02 at half-time.

Coláiste Ailigh made their way to the final in a Donegal derby semi-final, when they defeated St. Catherine’s Killybegs.