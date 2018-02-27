Application lodged to dig up grave as part of Arkinson investigation

An application has been made to dig up a grave as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Castlederg teenager Arlene Arkinson.

The 15 year old disappeared in 1994 after attending a disco in Bundoran. She had last been seen in the company of convicted child killer Robert Howard.

Her body has never been found.

According to BBC News, Barrister Ronan Daly told a preliminary hearing that there is currently “an application currently for exhumation of a grave in relation to inquiries”.

BBC News is also reporting that Barrister Ronan Daly told the hearing that a Danish woman may have further information to give to investigators.

The Garda’s Missing Persons Bureau was told the Irish Embassy in Copenhagen had been contacted with alleged information about Arlene.

Mr Daly says “That person essentially indicated that she had some information in relation to the death and she was asked to email the details to the Missing Persons Bureau but preferred to hand-deliver to the Irish Embassy at Copenhagen.”

The Arkinson’s family barrister Ivor McAteer said the information was “tenuous”.

Mr Daly also said 63 new documents relating to the disappearance had become available for disclosure but may have some read across to previously disclosed items.