Wolverhampton Treble for Martin Harley

Donegal jockey Martin Harley rode a 68/1 treble at Wolverhampton on Monday evening.

His first win came in the 5.45 Handicap as he took the 11/10 favourite Ty Rock Brandy home in first for trainer Lee Smyth.

In the 7.45 race Harley would take another favourite to victory, this time Inn The Bull at 6/4 for trainer Alan King.

The treble was complete an hour later on board Rae Guest’s Midnightly.

This was a big one for the punters as he came home at 12/1.

The nights work now sees Harley past the 20 wins mark for the season.