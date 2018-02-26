Police attacked while investigating child being knocked down

Serious concern has been raised following reports of stones being thrown at police in Derry whilst they were carrying out investigations into a road traffic crash at the weekend.

A four year old child was knocked down in the Magowan are of Creggan yesterday afternoon and was rushed to a hospital in Belfast for treatment.

Police conducted a follow up investigation into the incident yesterday and were attacked by a group of young people throwing stones.

Local Cllr. Kevin Campbell says there is an onus on parents to know where their children are at all times: