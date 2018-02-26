North West Greenway Network launched today

The North West Greenway Network has officially been launched today by Transport Minister Shane Ross.

The network is funded by the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme and has secured approximately €18.5 million in funding for new cross-border greenway projects between Donegal and Derry.

The network will see the creation of 46.5km of new greenways for cyclists and pedestrians through three distinct routes connecting Donegal to Derry and Strabane.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the greenway network is another tangible example of both councils working closely together to deliver growth and sustainability to the north-west region.

Routes:

Route 1: Derry via Pennyburn and Bridgend border crossing to Buncrana/Letterkenny via Tooban junction – 32.5km (this includes linking Inch Nature Reserve to Newtowncunnigham)

Route 2: Muff village to Derry via Culmore and Muff border crossing and Culmore – 10.5km

Route 3: Strabane to Lifford via Lifford Bridge – 3.5km