Motorists said to be at breaking point over Twin Towns potholes

It’s been claimed that the issue of potholes in the Stranorlar Municipal District is at crisis level with motorists in the area said to be at breaking point.

Many roads in the district have deteriorated since the beginning of the year due to a number of factors including prolonged bad weather.

It’s understood that an emergency funding application is being finalised by the Council with a view of resolving issues on the main N15 road through the town.

While acknowledging the efforts being made the local authority, Cllr. Patrick McGowan says immediate action must be taken to address all routes: