McHugh and McBrearty on Team of the Week

Two Donegal players have been named on the GAA’s Team of the Week following their performances on Sunday’S win over Kildare in Ballyshannon.

Ryan McHugh kicked 1-2 and has been named in the half back line while Patrick McBrearty who scored 0-4 is named in the forward line.

The two players are the only players from the north counties included.

GAA.ie Football Team of the Week

1: Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

2: Jonny Cooper (Dublin) 3: Drew Wylie (Monaghan) 4: Tomas O Se (Nemo Rangers)

5: Ryan McHugh (Donegal) 6: James McCarthy (Dublin) 7: Killian Clarke (Cavan)

8: Ethan Rafferty (Armagh) 9: John Heslin (Westmeath)

10: Fintan Kelly (Monaghan) 11: Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon) 12: Eamonn Brannigan (Galway)

13: Dean Rock (Dublin) 14: Paddy McBrearty (Donegal) 15: Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)