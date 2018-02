A man’s been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Sligo.

He’s due to appear in court in Donegal later today.

20 year old local man, Jimmy Loughlin, was found dead at a house at Connolly Street in the town on Saturday afternoon.

Post mortem results are not being released for operational reasons but it’s believed he was the victim of an assault.

Mr Loughlin was a student until recently and worked as a DJ.

He had also worked in McDonalds in Sligo as a teenager.