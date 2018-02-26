Have your say on Draft County Donegal Development Plan

With just a few days to go to have your say on the Draft County Donegal Development Plan, people are being reminded to get their submissions in ahead of the deadline.

A public consultation is currently underway on proposed material alterations to the Draft County Donegal Development Plan, which will operate until 2024.

There are 40 proposed changes to the draft which was initially published last May with people having until next Thursday to make their views known.

Cllr. Paul Canning is urging people to participate in a very important document: