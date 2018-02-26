Government urged to show real commitment to LUH

The Chairperson of Donegal Action for Cancer Care is calling on the Government to show real commitment to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A weekend demonstration in Letterkenny saw hundreds taking part in a protest against overcrowding and cutbacks.

The protest began at the hospital and then proceeded to the Market Square.

On Friday 16th February, 56 people were waiting to be admitted at the hospital – the highest figure since records began.

Speaking at the gates of the hospital, Betty Holmes says there are a wide range of outstanding issues which must be addressed: