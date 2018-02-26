Breaking: elderly residents left shaken after burglary in Kilmacrennan

Gardai in Milford are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in Kilmacrennan last night.

It’s believed that approximately 9.10pm a man, armed with a knife, gained access to a property via the back door and made off with a sum of money.

Three elderly residents who were at home at the time were uninjured but left badly shaken.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area at that time and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact Milford Garda Station.

Superintendent David Kelly has been outlining the description of the alleged offender: