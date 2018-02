Rosapenna Golf Club will host a €40,000 36-Hole Qualifier for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the 30th of June and the 1st of July, ahead of the main tournament in Ballyliffin on July 5th to 8th.

144 golfers will take to the course, with 4 spots up for grabs in the Irish Open.

John Casey of Rosapenna Golf Resort joined Myles Gallagher to speak about the event…