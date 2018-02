Donegal put their first league points of the year on the board today with a 1-15 v 3-07 win over Kildare in Ballyshannon.

It was a tight affair that saw both sides look like they could get the win, but Donegal were able to overcome a stubborn Kildare outfit.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner told Oisin Kelly that his side still have work to do…