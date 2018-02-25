Donegal Junior League Results 25 February 2018

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Glenea United 0 v 0 Cappry Rovers
Lagan Harps 2 v 7 Castlefin Celtic
Kildrum Tigers 0 v 0 Donegal Town
Drumoghill F.C. 1 v 3 Rathmullan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Bonagee United 2 v 0 Gweedore Celtic
Erne Wanderers 1 v 2 Lifford Celtic
Raphoe Town 2 v 1 Ballybofey United
St. Catherines 2 v 2 Keadue rovers
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Whitestrand United 0 v 3 Drumkeen United
Eany Celtic 1 v 3 Deele Harps
Copany Rovers 1 v 2 Letterbarrow Celtic