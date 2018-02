3-2 was the final score today in the Ulster Senior League top of the table clash between Cockhill Celtic and Fanad United.

A Shaun McElwaine OG gave Cockhill the lead, before Jimmy Bradley doubled their advantage.

Oisin McMenamin pulled a goal back for Fanad before Gerry Gill scored Cockhill’s third.

Fanad’s Tony McNamee scored the last goal of the game to leave the final score 3-2 in favour of Cockhill.