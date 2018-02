Sligo Rovers defeated Derry City 2-1 last night in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at the Showgrounds.

Adam Morgan put the hosts ahead on 78′, and Ally Roy doubled their advantage on 82′.

Ronan Curtis pulled a late goal back for Derry, but Sligo ran out worthy winners.

After the match, Derry City manager Kenny Shiels spoke with Darragh Cox…

Sligo manager Gerard Lyttle was delighted with his side’s fantastic performance…