Finn Harps fans were disappointed last night at the last-minute postponement of Harps’ game with Drogheda United.

Fans had travelled from Donegal to Louth, and were informed 8 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time that the game was to called-off due to poor lighting conditions.

Aidan Campbell, Commercial Manager for Finn Harps, joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to speak about the postponement…