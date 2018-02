St. Eunan’s College ran out 2 point winners in the McLarnon Cup Semi-Final against Inishowen today in a game that finished 2-12 v 2-10.

The Letterkenny school led by 7 points at half-time, but it was a nervy last few minutes as Inishowen mounted a comeback, scoring 4 points to Eunan’s 1 in the final 10 minutes.

Eunan’s will now face either Holy Trinity of Cookstown or Our Lady & St. Patrick’s College of Knock in the final.