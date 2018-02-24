Slaughtneil bow out of All-Ireland Senior Club Championship at Semi-Final Stage

It took extra-time to separate Slaughtneil and Nemo Rangers in Croke Park this evening, but the Cork side were able to win by an 8 point margin in the end. 2-19 v 1-14 was the final score in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Slaughtneil led by 3 points at the break, but Nemo Rangers came out strong in the second half, and it was Slaughtneil who had to score a point deep in injury time to force the tie to extra-time.

In extra-time, Nemo Rangers piled the pressure on the Derry champions even more, and booked their place in the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final on St. Patrick’s Day, where they will take on Galway and Connaught champions Corofin.