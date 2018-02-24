Protest in Letterkenny against hospital overcrowding

A protest is taking place today in Letterkenny, in a stand against hospital overcrowding.

The Still Waiting Health Campaign has organised the protest which begins at 1 o’clock this afternoon and will make its way to Market Square where a number of speakers will address the crowd.

National Coordinator of the Still Waiting Campaign Cyril Brennan says it is about making a stand against the high number of people waiting on trolleys in the hospital each week.

He is urging people to come out and show their support: