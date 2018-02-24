GAA Preview: Derry looking for their second win of the National Football League

Derry are 1 win from 2 far in Division 3 of the National Football League.

They travel to Enniskillen tonight to face a Fermanagh side who have claimed all 6 points possible from their 3 games.

It’s a crucial clash for Derry, and Sports Editor of the Co. Derry Post Michael McMullan spoke with Tom Comack to look at their chances in tonight’s game, as well as a look ahead to Slaughtneil’s chances in their All-Ireland Semi-Final clash with Nemo Rangers…

Tom also spoke with John Hughes of the Ulster Herald to get the latest on the Fermanagh camp…