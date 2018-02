The Tyrone team to face Monaghan has been named, with Mickey Harte keeping 4 of the starting 15 that lost out to Donegal in the McKenna Cup Final.

Colm Cavanagh retains his spot in midfield, while Niall Sludden comes back into the half-forward line. Conor Meyler returns to the starting 15 in the half-back lnie.

Tyrone will face Monaghan on Saturday in Castleblaney on Saturday evening at 7pm.