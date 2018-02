Police in Strabane are appealing for information after a sum of money was taken from a vehicle in the Ballymagorry area last night.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime 7:45pm and 8:45pm last night.

Sergeant Joni Beatty is appealing to anyone who has any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police in Strabane on 101 quoting reference 1344 22/02/18 or Crimestoppers.