Plumbridge play area & outdoor gym to reopen after flood damage

A play area and outdoor gym in Plumbridge is due to reopen this week after it was damaged during the floods of August 22nd.

Derry City and Strabane District Council say repair works are continuing across the district with the hope that the majority of facilities will be able to reopen to the public in the near future.

The facility in Plumbridge has been refurbished after it was badly damaged when torrential rain hit the North West last August, devastating many towns and viallages.

A Derry City and Strabane District Council spokesperson has confirmed that work is also progressing at the play area and pitches at Newtownstewart and at the play area in Donemana, with a view to having both facilities up and running again shortly while repair works are still being carried out at Plumbridge MUGA.

The Council says Contractors have been appointed to carry out repair works at Learmount Forest where a number of pathways were washed away with the hope works to replace these pathways can commence shortly.