Drogheda v Finn Harps game called off due to floodlight problem

Tonight’s Airtricity League Division One game between Drogheda United and Finn Harps was called off eight minutes after the appointed start time.

Referee John McLaughlin deemed that the light was not sufficient from the floodlights to allow the game to go ahead.

Some of the bulbs in a number of the pylons were not working.

The announcer said: “The referee is not happy with the level of floodlighting on the pitch and has called off the match.”

There were boos from the crowd.

Harps fans were told they would be reimbursed.