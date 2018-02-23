Donegal v Kildare Preview – Declan Bonner

Donegal seek out a first win in the National Football League this Sunday when they play Kildare in Ballyshannon.

Donegal will go into the game off the back of lifting the McKenna Cup last weekend and will hope to continue that winning formula on Sunday.

It’s a crunch game for both sides as they have yet to register a victory and sit bottom of Division One.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner spoke with Oisin Kelly ahead of the clash at Fr. Tierney Park…

