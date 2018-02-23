Donegal to escape worst of snow but temperatures to plummet

Met Eireann is warning that ‘exceptionally cold weather’ is on the way for Donegal and the rest of the country next week.

Temperatures are set to drop to -3 over the weekend with a widespread sharp to severe frost also possible.

Met Éireann say the unseasonably cold conditions can be attributed to a high pressure over Scandinavia and forecast temperatures turning progressively colder from Tuesday, when temperatures will hover around freezing even during daylight hours.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack says there is a possibility of some snow in Donegal next week: