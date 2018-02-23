BREAKING: Gardai investigating discovery of body in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Milford are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 71-year-old man in a house at Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene late last night with the man pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The alarm was first raised when a car associated with the man was earlier found abandoned nearby at Kirkstown.

The house is currently being examined with a post-mortem examination due to take place tomorrow morning.

Gardai say the course of the investigation will be determined by the results of the post-mortem.