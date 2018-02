The Department for Infrastructure in the North has confirmed that work is due to begin on the Derry to Dungiven stretch of the A6 this coming Spring.

The new 25.5km stretch of dual carriageway road will start at Drumahoe, bypassing Dungiven to connect to the M2 to Belfast.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says this is a vital piece of infrastructure for Donegal, creating further links between the Letterkenny-Derry city region.