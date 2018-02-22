Waiting lists will continue to rise unless overcrowding is addressed – Dr O’Rourke

There are growing fears within Letterkenny University Hospital that if the overcrowding crisis is not addressed waiting lists for planned surgeries will continue to rise.

A spokesperson for Saolta has confirmed that once the full capacity protocol is implemented, some measures taken include the admission of patients to extra beds on wards or the cancellation of day surgeries.

Speaking today on the Nine til Noon Show, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr Peter O’Rourke says with the full capacity protocol in place for two thirds of last year, surgeries have been limited and that will continue unless action is taken: