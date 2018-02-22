Night Night North West – Programme 6

Over the course of the series we bring you 9 unique programmes all based on Irish children’s literature, you will hear stories about giants, sunbeams, a happy prince and even a little boy called Tom who refuses to wear shoes.

Tonight’s story is ‘My Secret World’ by James B Keane. Alison is joined by the 2nd Class pupils of Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana, and was recorded in Buncrana Library Co. Donegal.

Night Night North West was produced, directed and presented by Alison Toomey and is a Real Films Production funded by Donegal County Council Library Service and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.