Murray proposes that Inishowen be split in two

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District has made a submission to the bounbdaries commission aeeking to have Inishowen split into two, one North and one South, thereby keeping its nine councillors.

It follows a ruling that no district should have more than seven councillors. At present, Inishowen has nine and Letterkenny has ten.

There is a counterproposal, supported by Fine Gael, that parts of South Inishowen should become part of Letterkenny.

However, speaking on the Nine ’til Noon show today, Cllr Jack Murray said maintaining the integrity of Inishowen should be the priority…………..