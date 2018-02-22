Jason Black in Middle East for first un-supported endurance race

Jason Black starts his 2018 endurance cycling season this weekend.

The Letterkenny man has joined the first ever self-supported ultra-cycling race in the middle east.

The Race starts in Oman capital Muscat at 3am on Sunday 25th February local time that’s 11pm on Saturday 24th Irish time.

The race covers 1,000km and 9,000m of elevation in the south-east Arabian Peninsula to include the Hajar Mountains, the spectacular Jebel Shams Pass, the Ash Sharqiyah Desert and Arabian Seaside Roads.

Jason hopes to be back in Muscat in under 120 hours/5 days.

This will be Jason’s first attempt at a solo un-supported race.